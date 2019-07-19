Pacers' Justin Holiday: Joins Pacers
Holiday and the Pacers have come to terms on a one-year, $4.8 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The 30-year-old continues to bounce around the league, with the Pacers marking his seventh team since he made his debut in 2013. Holiday played all 82 games last season and made 77 starts, averaging 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 31.8 minutes between Chicago and Memphis. He'll have an opportunity to compete for minutes on the wing with the Pacers, but Indiana has plenty of depth at the position, so a role won't come easy.
