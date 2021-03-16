Holiday totaled 19 points (7-16 FG, 5-11 3PT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 32 minutes Monday against the Nuggets.

Holiday got going from beyond the arc, hitting on nearly half of his attempts, but the Pacers only put up 15 points in the fourth quarter and would fall 121-106. This is a positive sign for Holiday, who had been held to eight points or fewer in two of his last four contests entering Monday.