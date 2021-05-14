Holiday totaled 26 points (9-14 FG, 8-12 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists across 39 minutes Thursday in a loss to Indiana.

Holiday started his second straight game and didn't let the opportunity go to waste, knocking down a career-high eight three-pointers en route to a season-high 26 points. This scoring effort was his third straight in double-figures after hitting the mark only twice in his previous 17 contests. Over his past three games, Holiday is averaging 17.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while converting 14 of 23 attempts from three-point range.