Holiday scored eight points (3-13 FG, 2-10 3Pt) to go along with three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Cavaliers.

Holiday wasn't shy about getting his shot up, but couldn't get them to fall. He struggled particularly with corner and wing threes, converting just two of his nine attempts from those areas of the floor. This was an outlier performance for Holiday, as he entered Wednesday's contest having shot 44 percent from three-point range and 43.4 percent from the field in his last 11 games.