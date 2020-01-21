Pacers' Justin Holiday: Pads defensive stats in loss
Holiday compiled nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five blocks, three rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes Monday in the Pacers' 118-88 loss to the Jazz.
Holiday's career-high block total and Myles Turner's six steals represented two of the more anomalous defensive performances of the season. In Holiday's case, his five swats nearly matched his total (six) from his previous 14 games combined. The three steals are less of an outlier, but still well above the 1.0 per game Holiday is averaging for the season. The 30-year-old should be viewed as more of a fit in 14- or 16-team leagues than someone who needs to be rostered in shallower leagues.
