Holiday finished with 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes Friday in the Pacers' 118-112 loss to the Celtics.

With Malcolm Brogdon enduring a brutal shooting night, Holiday stepped up to finish as the Pacers' No. 2 scorer behind Domantas Sabonis (24 points). Holiday's 19 points were three off his season-high mark, but he shouldn't be expected to score at this level while he maintains a modest 13.1 percent usage rate for the season. That said, Holiday consistently chips in in the three-pointers and steals categories and continues to see elevated playing time, so he should remain worthy of a roster spot in 12-team leagues until the Pacers get injured forwards Caris LeVert (kidney) and T.J. Warren (foot) back in the lineup at some point after the All-Star break.