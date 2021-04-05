Holiday is averaging 8.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.4 assists in 27.4 minutes per game over Indiana's last five contests.

Holiday's ability to rack up steals and three-pointers has made him useful roster filler in 12-team leagues for much of the season, but his numbers have tapered off a bit of late with Caris LeVert settling into a larger role for the Pacers. With the exception of the steals category, Holiday's averages are down across the board over his last five games compared to his season-long marks. His scoring should pick up to some degree in future games, considering he's shot an unsustainably-low 27.1 percent from the floor and 30.3 percent from three-point range during that five-game stretch.