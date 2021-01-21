Holiday posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes Wednesday in the Pacers' 124-112 loss to the Mavericks.

While T.J. Warren (foot) has been sidelined for the past 10 games, Holiday's production and playing time has taken off, with the 31-year-old averaging 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.7 minutes. Holiday's value appeared to get another boost last week when the Pacers shipped out one high-usage player (Victor Oladipo) for another player out indefinitely in Caris LeVert (kidney), but Indiana got some reinforcement on the wing Wednesday with the return of Jeremy Lamb (knee), who played 19 minutes in his season debut. Lamb will likely be ramped up slowly as he works his way back from a torn ACL sustained last February, but his addition could still be a somewhat negative development for the likes of Holiday, Doug McDermott, Edmond Sumner and Aaron Holiday.