Holiday had three points (1-8 FG, 1-8 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and a block in 28 minutes of action during the Pacers' 118-100 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.

Holiday couldn't find his stroke in a one-dimensional outing from the wing. He should remain off of fantasy radars. Excluding a 4-of-9 effort from three Saturday, Holiday is 4-for-20 from beyond the arc to start the season.