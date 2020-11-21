Holiday is expected to re-sign with the Pacers on a three-year, $18.1 million deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Holiday shot an impressive 42.8 percent from beyond the arc last season and unsurprisingly drew interest around the league as a result. However, it looks like he took somewhat of a team-friendly deal to stay in Indiana. The 31-year-old is projected to again be one of the first players off the bench for the Pacers in the upcoming season and will help provide depth on the wing.