Pacers' Justin Holiday: Scoreless in 27 minutes
Holiday had zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one rebound in 27 minutes during Saturday's 120-98 loss to the Pelicans.
Holiday struggled in this one while both of his brothers (Aaron and Jrue) scored at least 20. This is the first time since the season opener that Holiday has been held scoreless, but he has been limited to single digits in 10 of the last 12 games. As such, Holiday is best reserved for use in deeper leagues.
