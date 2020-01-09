Pacers' Justin Holiday: Scores 14 in efficient fashion
Holiday chipped in 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 122-108 loss to the Heat.
Holiday was efficient offensively while reaching double figures in scoring for the fourth time in his last seven appearances. He has also combined to hit 10 treys across the last three games, though Holiday is still best reserved for use in deeper leagues.
