Holiday had 15 points (5-14 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds in Monday night's loss to Chicago.

The game went into overtime, which helped helped Holiday play his second-highest minutes total of the season. The wing has started each of the last 19 games, averaging 11.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.7 made threes (41.9% 3Pt) in that span. Since the start of February, Holiday is hitting 3.4 threes per game at a 46.6 percent clip.