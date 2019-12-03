Pacers' Justin Holiday: Scores 15 off bench
Holiday posted 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt), three rebounds and an assist in 29 minutes during Monday's win over the Grizzlies.
Apart from his explosion from behind the arc, Monday's game was a bit of a quiet performance from Holiday, who failed to make his usual impact on the defensive side of things. The veteran wing's been solid in his first year with the Pacers, though his averages' won't run heads in standard formats. Through 20 games, Holiday's contributing 8.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.0 steal in 25.3 minutes.
