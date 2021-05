Holiday totaled 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in a 103-94 victory over the 76ers on Tuesday.

With Edmond Sumner (knee) out of the lineup, Holiday got the start and recorded his second consecutive double-figure scoring performance. The guard has played 23-plus minutes in five of his last six games and averaged 10.7 points (on 47.7 percent shooting from the field and 44.8 percent shooting from three), 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over that span.