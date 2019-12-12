Play

Holiday accumulated 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 122-117 win over the Celtics.

Holiday saw the second-most minutes on the team behind Domantas Sabonis, as starting shooting guard Jeremy Lamb struggled (six points on two-of-eight shooting in 23 minutes). Holiday's production has been somewhat sporadic this season, but he's nevertheless capable of contributing across multiple categories when he sees decent minutes.

