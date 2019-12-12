Pacers' Justin Holiday: Scores 17, swipes three
Holiday accumulated 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 122-117 win over the Celtics.
Holiday saw the second-most minutes on the team behind Domantas Sabonis, as starting shooting guard Jeremy Lamb struggled (six points on two-of-eight shooting in 23 minutes). Holiday's production has been somewhat sporadic this season, but he's nevertheless capable of contributing across multiple categories when he sees decent minutes.
More News
-
Pacers' Justin Holiday: Scores 15 off bench•
-
Pacers' Justin Holiday: Collects six steals in victory•
-
Pacers' Justin Holiday: Solid effort off bench•
-
Pacers' Justin Holiday: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Pacers' Justin Holiday: Scores 20 in Monday's win•
-
Pacers' Justin Holiday: Enters starting five•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.