Pacers' Justin Holiday: Scores 18 points off bench
Holiday had 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 30 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 116-111 loss at Atlanta.
Holiday has been quite inconsistent over the last few games -- he has scored in double digits thrice during Indiana's last five contests, but he has done it just those three times over his last 11 outings, including one game where he went scoreless in 27 minutes. Those inconsistencies and the fact that he continues to come off the bench should limit his upside considerably, and he would fit best as a streaming option on deeper formats.
More News
-
Pacers' Justin Holiday: Scoreless in 27 minutes•
-
Pacers' Justin Holiday: Scores 17, swipes three•
-
Pacers' Justin Holiday: Scores 15 off bench•
-
Pacers' Justin Holiday: Collects six steals in victory•
-
Pacers' Justin Holiday: Solid effort off bench•
-
Pacers' Justin Holiday: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.