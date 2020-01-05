Holiday had 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 30 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 116-111 loss at Atlanta.

Holiday has been quite inconsistent over the last few games -- he has scored in double digits thrice during Indiana's last five contests, but he has done it just those three times over his last 11 outings, including one game where he went scoreless in 27 minutes. Those inconsistencies and the fact that he continues to come off the bench should limit his upside considerably, and he would fit best as a streaming option on deeper formats.