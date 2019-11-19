Pacers' Justin Holiday: Scores 20 in Monday's win
Holiday produced 20 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 115-86 win over the Nets.
Holiday drew his second straight start with Malcolm Brogdon (back), Jeremy Lamb (ankle) and Victor Oladipo (knee), among others, sidelined. Holiday provided a well-rounded performance, amassing season highs in scoring and threes and matching his season high in steals. Given that Indiana's next matchup isn't until Saturday (versus the Magic), those in daily leagues may want to wait and see what the injury report looks like later in the week before locking in on Holiday (or other Pacers) in daily formats.
More News
-
Pacers' Justin Holiday: Enters starting five•
-
Pacers' Justin Holiday: Blocks four shots Friday•
-
Pacers' Justin Holiday: Grabs seven boards in 24 minutes•
-
Pacers' Justin Holiday: Strong shooting in win•
-
Pacers' Justin Holiday: Joins Pacers•
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Career-high 30 points in loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...