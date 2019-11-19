Holiday produced 20 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 115-86 win over the Nets.

Holiday drew his second straight start with Malcolm Brogdon (back), Jeremy Lamb (ankle) and Victor Oladipo (knee), among others, sidelined. Holiday provided a well-rounded performance, amassing season highs in scoring and threes and matching his season high in steals. Given that Indiana's next matchup isn't until Saturday (versus the Magic), those in daily leagues may want to wait and see what the injury report looks like later in the week before locking in on Holiday (or other Pacers) in daily formats.