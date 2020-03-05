Pacers' Justin Holiday: Shines on defensive end
Holiday finished with four points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four steals and three rebounds across 19 minutes Wednesday in the Pacers' 119-100 loss to the Bucks.
Holiday's poor shooting from the field took a bigger fantasy line off the table, but he continued to bring value for those who streamed him for steals. He's now recorded 10 over his last three games, and he could have a decent opportunity to continue shining in that category due to the Pacers' shaky health in the backcourt. Malcolm Brogdon (hip) exited early Wednesday, while Victor Oladipo (knee) missed a second straight game and Jeremy Lamb (knee) is done for the season. Brogdon and Oladipo are both at risk of missing Friday's game in Chicago, so Holiday, younger brother Aaron and T.J. McConnell could all be in store for some extra minutes as a result.
More News
-
Pacers' Justin Holiday: Solid in win•
-
Pacers' Justin Holiday: Drains six threes against Raps•
-
Pacers' Justin Holiday: Pads defensive stats in loss•
-
Pacers' Justin Holiday: Gets hot from three in win•
-
Pacers' Justin Holiday: Scores 14 in efficient fashion•
-
Pacers' Justin Holiday: Tossed from Monday's game•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...