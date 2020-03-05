Holiday finished with four points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four steals and three rebounds across 19 minutes Wednesday in the Pacers' 119-100 loss to the Bucks.

Holiday's poor shooting from the field took a bigger fantasy line off the table, but he continued to bring value for those who streamed him for steals. He's now recorded 10 over his last three games, and he could have a decent opportunity to continue shining in that category due to the Pacers' shaky health in the backcourt. Malcolm Brogdon (hip) exited early Wednesday, while Victor Oladipo (knee) missed a second straight game and Jeremy Lamb (knee) is done for the season. Brogdon and Oladipo are both at risk of missing Friday's game in Chicago, so Holiday, younger brother Aaron and T.J. McConnell could all be in store for some extra minutes as a result.