Through five games, Holiday is averaging 8.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 26.2 minutes.

Holiday's role is nearly identical to last season, where he saw 25.0 minutes per game. His three-point shooting (22.2 percent) will eventually trend back up to the mid-to-high 30s, so he should begin providing more value from beyond the arc sooner than later. Still, he's hardly an option in standard fantasy leagues outside of a desperation stream.