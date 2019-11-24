Pacers' Justin Holiday: Solid effort off bench
Holiday had 12 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3PT, 4-5 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 111-106 win over the Magic.
Holiday's short stint as a starter ended at two games, but he still found a way to produce coming off the bench here -- just like he has done it all season long. Holiday has scored over 10 points in four of his last seven outings, but he is also producing rebounds and assists at a solid rate considering his role and playing time. He should remain relevant in most formats despite he will be coming off the bench for the foreseeable future.
