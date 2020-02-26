Pacers' Justin Holiday: Solid in win
Holiday posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 23 minutes Tuesday night, as the Pacers beat the Hornets 119-80.
Holiday took advantage of a depleted Pacers' backcourt as well as the bench minutes available during the lopsided victory. The looming return of Victor Oladipo (sore back) will likely zap most of Holiday's already sporadic contributions.
