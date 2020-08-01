Holiday will start in Saturday's opener against the 76ers, Scott Agness of VigilantSports.com reports.

With both Malcolm Brogdon (neck) and Domantas Sabonis (foot) unavailable, Holiday is being inserted into the starting five. He's started two previous games this season, and in the nine efforts that he's seen 30-plus minutes, he's averaged 14.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists.