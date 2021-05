Holiday will start Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

The 32-year-old will make his first start since April 21 with the Pacers without Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Edmond Sumner (knee). Holiday has averaged 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.5 minutes over 48 starts this season.