Holiday recorded 14 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a steal in 19 minutes Saturday against the Kings.

Holiday missed just one of his eight total shots Saturday, providing value across the board in his Pacers debut. The veteran, who averaged 10.5 points, 3.9 rebound and 1.5 steals in 31.8 minutes per game last year, signed with Indiana in the offseason and figures to provide rotational depth for the team, though a role could be hard to cultivate as the Pacers' have many good options on the perimeter.