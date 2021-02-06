Holiday totaled 22 points (7-15 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Friday's loss to the Pelicans.

Outside of one free throw, all of Holiday's points came from behind the three-point line, which is nothing new for him. 17 times this. year, at least half of Holiday's field goals made have been via the three-pointer. In fact, he has made more shots from behind the arc than inside it. Holiday has now made 53 triples compared to 38 two-point shots.