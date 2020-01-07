Pacers' Justin Holiday: Tossed from Monday's game
Holiday was ejected from Monday's game against the Hornets after picking up two technical fouls, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Holiday put up nine points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3PT) and added two assists over 15 minutes before getting tossed in the fourth quarter. Edmond Sumner could pick up a few extra minutes down the stretch with Holiday sent to the showers.
