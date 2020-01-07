Play

Holiday was ejected from Monday's game against the Hornets after picking up two technical fouls, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

Holiday put up nine points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3PT) and added two assists over 15 minutes before getting tossed in the fourth quarter. Edmond Sumner could pick up a few extra minutes down the stretch with Holiday sent to the showers.

