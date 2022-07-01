Morgan was traded from the Celtics to the Pacers on Friday along with four other players and a 2023 first-round pick in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Morgan saw mostly garbage-time minutes with the Celtics during the 2021-22 season, as the 24-year-old was not a factor in head coach Ime Udoka's playoff rotation en route to Boston's appearance in the 2022 NBA Finals. Morgan should have a better chance to earn more minutes with his new team, but it's unlikely he receives a significant workload, even if he manages to crack the rotation.