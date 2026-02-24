site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pacers-kam-jones-available-to-play-520269 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pacers' Kam Jones: Available to play
•
1 min read
Jones (back) is available to play in Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
Jones will shake off his probable tag for this contest. Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell are both active, but Jones could still see a sizable workload.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read