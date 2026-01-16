Indiana recalled Jones from the G League's Noblseville Boom on Thursday.

Jones has played a limited role for the Pacers, but he's back with the main squad after making a 39-minute appearance for the G League team, during which he tallied 14 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and four steals against the Grand Rapids Gold. Despite not being a regular contributor at the NBA level, Jones will look to take part in the rotation in upcoming games.