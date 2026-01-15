Indiana assigned Jones to the G League's Noblesville Boom on Thursday, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Jones is likely to see extended minutes for the Boom in Thursday's game against the Grand Rapids Gold. He remains a member of the Pacers' 15-man roster but has struggled to see consistent playing time at the NBA level of late, averaging just 4.6 minutes while appearing in five of Indiana's first seven games of January.