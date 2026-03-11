Jones posted 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 loss to the Kings.

Jones stepped in for the injured Ryan Nembhard (back) and produced a decent total in the loss. The Pacers selected Jones in the second round of the 2025 NBA draft with hopes that the Marquette product could help bolster the backcourt with Tyrese Haliburton unavailable for the year. Instead, the rookie played frequently with the G League's Noblesville Boom and has made minimal impact with the parent club.