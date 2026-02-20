site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pacers' Kam Jones: Iffy for Friday
•
1 min read
Jones (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards.
Jones remains day-to-day after leaving Thursday's game early with lower back soreness. Andrew Nembhard (back) is doubtful, while T.J. McConnell (hamstring) is questionable as well.
