Head coach Rick Carlisle said Jones (back) participated in non-contact work Sunday and is expected to return "sooner than later," Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Jones has yet to make his regular-season debut due to a stress reaction in his back. However, the rookie second-rounder appears to be trending in the right direction as he ramps up toward a return to game action. He should still be considered week-to-week until the Pacers provide another update on his progress.