Jones was held to five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 20 minutes during Thursday's 116-115 Summer League win over the Cavaliers.

Jones drew the start but didn't see nearly as many opportunities as RayJ Dennis or Enrique Freeman, who dominated amongst the starting five. The Pacers are likely content to ease the No. 38 overall pick from the 2025 NBA Draft into action, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Jones have more chances to operate both as a scorer and as a floor general as Summer League progresses.