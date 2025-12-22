site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pacers' Kam Jones: Recalled to NBA
RotoWire Staff
Indiana recalled Jones from the G League's Noblesville Boom on Sunday.
Jones has yet to appear in a game for the Pacers, but has split time with the team's G League affiliate and will likely continue to do so for the remainder of the season.
