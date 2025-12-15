Indiana recalled Jones from the G League's Noblesville Boom on Sunday.

Jones wasn't available Sunday for the Pacers' 108-89 loss to the Wizards, but he ended up suiting up for Noblesville the same day, logging six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes during a 137-134 loss to the Windy City Bulls. The appearance was the rookie second-round pick's first at any level this season, as he had been out of action for more than two months due to a stress reaction in his back. Jones is a member of the Pacers' 15-man roster, but he's nonetheless expected to see considerable playing time in the G League this season.