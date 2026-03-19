Jones finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across seven minutes during Wednesday's 127-119 loss to Portland.

Jones failed to trouble the scorers, logging just seven minutes in what was another underwhelming performance. After carving out a sizeable role in late-Feb, Jones has seen his playing time fluctuate, averaging just 2.0 points in 13.4 minutes per game over the past four contests. At this point, he should simply be on watchlists, just in case his role eventuates down the stretch.