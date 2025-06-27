Jones was selected by Indiana with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Jones capped off his collegiate career with a strong 2024-25 season at Marquette, where he averaged 19.2 points in 33.7 minutes over 34 games. He was a career 38.0 percent three-point shooter in college and excelled at creating space for himself. However, Jones is more than just a scorer, which was evident by his 5.9 assists per game during his senior year.