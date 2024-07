Tominaga agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Pacers on Friday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

Tominaga played three collegiate seasons at Nebraska but wasn't drafted in June. However, he'll have a chance to compete for a role with the Pacers ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. Over 32 appearances with the Cornhuskers last year, he averaged 15.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game.