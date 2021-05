Martin scored 25 points (11-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt) to go along with seven rebounds and one block across 25 minutes in Monday's win over the Cavaliers.

Martin played a season-high 25 minutes to tally a career-high 25 points. His hot shooting was a key factor in the Pacers victory and allowed him to earn minutes in place of Doug McDermott. Given the way that Martin has been utilized to this point in the season, his performance Monday should not be expected to carry forward.