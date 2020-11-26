Martin agreed to a two-year contract with the Pacers on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Playing in his first NBA season, the undrafted Martin saw action in 22 of Minnesota's first 53 games, averaging 5.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest in 2019-20. Martin started the season with the Iowa Wolves, Minnesota's G League Affiliate. With Iowa, he averaged 18.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in 22 G League contests. He should again be in for a small role on a new team.