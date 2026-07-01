Pacers' Kelly Oubre: Agrees to sign with Pacers

Oubre agreed to a two-year deal worth nearly $17 million to sign with the Pacers on Wednesday, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

After spending the past three years with the 76ers, Oubre is heading to Indiana for his 11th NBA season. The veteran swingman averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 31.5 minutes per tilt over 50 games during the regular season, shooting a career-high 36.0 percent from deep for Philadelphia in 2025-26. All signs point toward Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) being ready for the start of the new year, which could mean Oubre will have to settle for a reserve role.