Oubre registered 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and a rebound across 20 minutes in Saturday's 119-117 preseason loss to the Hawks.

The veteran wing, who started in place of Tyrese Haliburton (rest), provided valuable floor spacing for Indiana's starting unit, finishing with a plus-5 rating. His contributions were primarily concentrated on scoring, as he recorded no assists, steals or blocks, but his shooting efficiency stood out during his limited playing time. Oubre's ability to knock down perimeter shots should help Indiana generate offense throughout the season, and while he's ticketed for a bench role to open the season, he should remain a valuable fantasy contributor thanks to his scoring prowess.