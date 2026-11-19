Oubre tallied 17 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one block over 23 minutes during the Pacers' 119-104 loss to the Rockets on Wednesday.

It was a mostly night for Oubre, but the veteran forward exploded out of halftime with 12 points in the third quarter, and his 17 points were second-most on the Pacers behind Pascal Siakam's 24. It was the fourth-straight start for Oubre, who has posted at least 14 points in each of those contests. In nine starts this season, he has averaged 12.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 threes, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals over 26.5 minutes per game.