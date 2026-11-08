Oubre ended Saturday's 114-102 loss to the Nuggets with two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound and two blocks across 16 minutes.

Oubre returned after missing the previous two games due to a calf injury. While the fact that he only missed two games is a positive, his on-court production has been the complete opposite. He finished with a season-low two points, continuing what has been an underwhelming start to his career in Indiana. Through eight appearances, he has averaged just 8.5 points and 0.9 three-pointers in 22.3 minutes per game.