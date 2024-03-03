Brown (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Brown carried a questionable tag into Sunday's bout due to an illness, but he will officially be available to play. Brown's availability should not impact the rotation, however, as he has seen just 11 minutes of action since Jan. 15.
