Brown managed 12 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 143-101 win over the Charge.

Brown has scored in double figures in three straight appearances and grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds Tuesday en route to his first double-double. Across four appearances, the 19-year-old has averaged 13.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 steals in 29.5 minutes per game.