Brown ended Wednesday's 113-105 loss to the Charge with 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt) two rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes of action.

Brown led the Mad Ants in scoring on a night when six players hit double-digit points. Brown is averaging just 3.4 rebounds per game over his last five contests, while Wednesday marked his first contest since Dec. 15 with multiple made threes.