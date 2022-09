Brown signed a two-way contract with the Pacers on Friday, Evan Sidery of BasketballNews.com reports.

Brown will remain with the Pacers heading into the 2022-23 season after agreeing to a two-way deal Friday. The Baylor product appeared in 34 games during his only collegiate season, averaging 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Brown could also see playing time with the Pacers' G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, during the upcoming season.